All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1106 Mona Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1106 Mona Drive
Last updated May 21 2020 at 5:06 PM

1106 Mona Drive

1106 Mona Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1106 Mona Drive, Charlotte, NC 28206
Druid Hills South

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
key fob access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
Located less than 1.5 miles from Uptown Charlotte. Convenience at a great price! 3 bdrms, 1 bath. Hardwood floors throughout. Nice large backyard. Long concrete driveway. Covered front porch. Home sits on .23 acres.

No Section 8.
Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.

Are you an Owner looking for a property management company? Find out if Smart Shield PM is a good fit for you: https://www.smartshieldpropertymanagement.com/charlotte-property-management
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 Mona Drive have any available units?
1106 Mona Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1106 Mona Drive have?
Some of 1106 Mona Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 Mona Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1106 Mona Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 Mona Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1106 Mona Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1106 Mona Drive offer parking?
No, 1106 Mona Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1106 Mona Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1106 Mona Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 Mona Drive have a pool?
No, 1106 Mona Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1106 Mona Drive have accessible units?
No, 1106 Mona Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 Mona Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1106 Mona Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Flats at Ballantyne
9550 Community Commons Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28206
Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln
Charlotte, NC 28262
Willow Ridge Apartments
9200 Willow Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St
Charlotte, NC 28203
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte