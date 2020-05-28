Rent Calculator
1105 Fern Avenue
1105 Fern Avenue
1105 Fern Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1105 Fern Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park
Amenities
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
alarm system
range
refrigerator
1105 Fern Avenue Available 02/02/19 COMING SOON! - COMING SOON!
(RLNE3918305)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1105 Fern Avenue have any available units?
1105 Fern Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1105 Fern Avenue have?
Some of 1105 Fern Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1105 Fern Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Fern Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Fern Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1105 Fern Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1105 Fern Avenue offer parking?
No, 1105 Fern Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1105 Fern Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 Fern Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Fern Avenue have a pool?
No, 1105 Fern Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Fern Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1105 Fern Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Fern Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1105 Fern Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
