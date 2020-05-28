All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1105 Fern Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1105 Fern Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1105 Fern Avenue

1105 Fern Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1105 Fern Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
alarm system
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1105 Fern Avenue Available 02/02/19 COMING SOON! - COMING SOON!

(RLNE3918305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Fern Avenue have any available units?
1105 Fern Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1105 Fern Avenue have?
Some of 1105 Fern Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 Fern Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Fern Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Fern Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1105 Fern Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1105 Fern Avenue offer parking?
No, 1105 Fern Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1105 Fern Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 Fern Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Fern Avenue have a pool?
No, 1105 Fern Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Fern Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1105 Fern Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Fern Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1105 Fern Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maddox South End
2630 South Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28209
Axis Berewick
7015 Skye Bridge Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road
Charlotte, NC 28278
Arbor Village
839 Scaleybark Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
1010 Dilworth
1010 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Mill
11015 Education Way
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte