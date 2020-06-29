All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 11020 Shandon Way Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11020 Shandon Way Lane
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:54 AM

11020 Shandon Way Lane

11020 Shandon Way Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Harris - Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11020 Shandon Way Lane, Charlotte, NC 28262
Harris - Houston

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious Home With Lots of Storage
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,996 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requiremen

(RLNE5401398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11020 Shandon Way Lane have any available units?
11020 Shandon Way Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11020 Shandon Way Lane have?
Some of 11020 Shandon Way Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11020 Shandon Way Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11020 Shandon Way Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11020 Shandon Way Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11020 Shandon Way Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11020 Shandon Way Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11020 Shandon Way Lane offers parking.
Does 11020 Shandon Way Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11020 Shandon Way Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11020 Shandon Way Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11020 Shandon Way Lane has a pool.
Does 11020 Shandon Way Lane have accessible units?
No, 11020 Shandon Way Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11020 Shandon Way Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11020 Shandon Way Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wendover Gardens
2347 Eastway Drive
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Reserve at Waterford Lakes
8725 Kody Marie Ct
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Vinoy at Innovation Park
8108 Vinoy Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Camden Fairview
8738 Fairview Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Element Uptown
355 W Martin Luther King Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28202
Somerset Apartments
1400 Ventura Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte