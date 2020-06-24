11016 Blue Heron Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Lovely three bedroom, two full bath house! This spacious, ranch style house has just been renovated!! Totally new kitchen cabinets, appliances, paint and plank flooring throughout the house! This home has a very large living room with great natural light and a fireplace, as well as a large dining area. Plenty of closet space inside the house as well as an exterior storage closet. This house also has a private fenced in back yard!



It is located in the Falconbridge neighborhood, off Hwy 51, and very convenient to the "12 Mile Creek Greenway" trail system, a plethora of shopping and restaurant options, including Carolina Place Mall and the towns of Pineville and Ballantyne.



Rent: $1,400; Deposit: $1,400; $40 application fee per adult

Contact Simpson Properties to view (704)365-9222

NC Real Estate Broker