11016 Blue Heron Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11016 Blue Heron Drive

11016 Blue Heron Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11016 Blue Heron Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226
Hwy 51 - Park Road

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Lovely three bedroom, two full bath house! This spacious, ranch style house has just been renovated!! Totally new kitchen cabinets, appliances, paint and plank flooring throughout the house! This home has a very large living room with great natural light and a fireplace, as well as a large dining area. Plenty of closet space inside the house as well as an exterior storage closet. This house also has a private fenced in back yard!

It is located in the Falconbridge neighborhood, off Hwy 51, and very convenient to the "12 Mile Creek Greenway" trail system, a plethora of shopping and restaurant options, including Carolina Place Mall and the towns of Pineville and Ballantyne.

Rent: $1,400; Deposit: $1,400; $40 application fee per adult
Contact Simpson Properties to view (704)365-9222
NC Real Estate Broker

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

