Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1101 Morehead Street
Last updated April 10 2019 at 1:51 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1101 Morehead Street
1101 East Morehead Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1101 East Morehead Street, Charlotte, NC 28204
Dilworth
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
First floor unit in Latta Square. Walk to greenway, midtown, YMCA and much more. Open floor plan. Washer and dryer remain as is.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1101 Morehead Street have any available units?
1101 Morehead Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1101 Morehead Street have?
Some of 1101 Morehead Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1101 Morehead Street currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Morehead Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Morehead Street pet-friendly?
No, 1101 Morehead Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1101 Morehead Street offer parking?
No, 1101 Morehead Street does not offer parking.
Does 1101 Morehead Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1101 Morehead Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Morehead Street have a pool?
Yes, 1101 Morehead Street has a pool.
Does 1101 Morehead Street have accessible units?
No, 1101 Morehead Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Morehead Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 Morehead Street has units with dishwashers.
Indian Trail, NC
