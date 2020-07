Amenities

Affordable top floor condo located in convenient Third Ward! This corner unit 2br 2ba floorplan is flooded with tons of natural light and stunning views of Frazier Park and Center City skyline! Both bedrooms have attached bath and walk-in closets. Community has private interior courtyard and secure building access. Location is walkable to Charlotte sports arenas, restaurants/bars, and parks! Unit comes with additional storage unit located in private garage.