Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bike storage garage internet access lobby package receiving business center coffee bar hot tub internet cafe playground

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. 1100 South Urban Residences offer class and sophistication within the much sought after and exciting neighborhood of South End in Uptown Charlotte. Be the first to enjoy an outstanding residence with luxurious features you deserve and spectacular amenities for your comfort and convenience.