Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1100 Metropolitan Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1100 Metropolitan Avenue

1100 Metropolitan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1100 Metropolitan Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28204
Dilworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Fabulous luxury condo home at Metropolitan with reduced rent! Located on the second floor just above the Met shops and restaurants with direct access to the parking deck, life here simply can't get any easier. Easy access to the greenway, bike and bus station. Minutes to Uptown & CMC Main. This home features an over 2000 SF terrace with private city-facing views that set the stage for an evening of entertaining friends, or a peaceful retreat. Viking appliances, granite island counter top, motorized window shades, pool, clubroom, and fitness center. Living room large flat screen TV included. Can be rented as furnished (with the existing matching furniture) or unfurnished. The unit is also FOR SALE for an interested party.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Metropolitan Avenue have any available units?
1100 Metropolitan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 Metropolitan Avenue have?
Some of 1100 Metropolitan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Metropolitan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Metropolitan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Metropolitan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1100 Metropolitan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1100 Metropolitan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1100 Metropolitan Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1100 Metropolitan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100 Metropolitan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Metropolitan Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1100 Metropolitan Avenue has a pool.
Does 1100 Metropolitan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1100 Metropolitan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Metropolitan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 Metropolitan Avenue has units with dishwashers.
