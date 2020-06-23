1100 Metropolitan Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill

Fabulous luxury condo home at Metropolitan with reduced rent! Located on the second floor just above the Met shops and restaurants with direct access to the parking deck, life here simply can't get any easier. Easy access to the greenway, bike and bus station. Minutes to Uptown & CMC Main. This home features an over 2000 SF terrace with private city-facing views that set the stage for an evening of entertaining friends, or a peaceful retreat. Viking appliances, granite island counter top, motorized window shades, pool, clubroom, and fitness center. Living room large flat screen TV included. Can be rented as furnished (with the existing matching furniture) or unfurnished. The unit is also FOR SALE for an interested party.