Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 110 N. Dotger Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
110 N. Dotger Ave
Last updated February 15 2020 at 7:15 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
110 N. Dotger Ave
110 North Dotger Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Elizabeth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
110 North Dotger Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28207
Elizabeth
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
This is a great location. The duplex is upstairs with full size appliances. Hard wood floors, walk to Randolph Rd, close to medical centers. Off street parking. Utilities Included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 110 N. Dotger Ave have any available units?
110 N. Dotger Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 110 N. Dotger Ave currently offering any rent specials?
110 N. Dotger Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 N. Dotger Ave pet-friendly?
No, 110 N. Dotger Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 110 N. Dotger Ave offer parking?
Yes, 110 N. Dotger Ave offers parking.
Does 110 N. Dotger Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 N. Dotger Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 N. Dotger Ave have a pool?
No, 110 N. Dotger Ave does not have a pool.
Does 110 N. Dotger Ave have accessible units?
No, 110 N. Dotger Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 110 N. Dotger Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 N. Dotger Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 N. Dotger Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 N. Dotger Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Greenside
1315 Harding Place
Charlotte, NC 28204
Cielo
4943 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Lennox SouthPark
4905 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Nook
1421 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Camden Foxcroft
4612 Simsbury Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Rosecroft Apartments I
7204 Rosecroft Terrace Court
Charlotte, NC 28215
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte