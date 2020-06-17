10961 Harrowfield Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Renovated 2 Bed/2 Bath Condo in Carmel Village! All new flooring through-out, fresh paint, and new lighting. Shaker-style kitchen cabinets with soft-close drawers, new granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The living room features a wood-burning fireplace. Double access points to the large covered back patio overlooking common space and the pool area. Washer/Dryer Hookup Available. Water/Sewer & Trash included in HOA. Conveniently located to Carmel Commons, Ballantyne area, Carolina Place Mall, I-485, restaurants, shops, schools and entertainment! Pets Conditional with $400 NonRefundable Pet Fee.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.