Charlotte, NC
10944 Round Rock Road
10944 Round Rock Road
10944 Round Rock Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
10944 Round Rock Road, Charlotte, NC 28277
Providence Country Club
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will fall in love with this all brick 3br/2.5b ranch with a 2 car garage! It's located in gorgeous Stone Creek Ranch neighborhood with the best schools in Charlotte!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10944 Round Rock Road have any available units?
10944 Round Rock Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 10944 Round Rock Road currently offering any rent specials?
10944 Round Rock Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10944 Round Rock Road pet-friendly?
No, 10944 Round Rock Road is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 10944 Round Rock Road offer parking?
Yes, 10944 Round Rock Road offers parking.
Does 10944 Round Rock Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10944 Round Rock Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10944 Round Rock Road have a pool?
No, 10944 Round Rock Road does not have a pool.
Does 10944 Round Rock Road have accessible units?
No, 10944 Round Rock Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10944 Round Rock Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10944 Round Rock Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10944 Round Rock Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10944 Round Rock Road does not have units with air conditioning.
