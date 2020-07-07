10941 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226 Hwy 51 - Park Road
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Beautiful large Condo ready now! Large 2bdrm/1.5 bath with hardwood floors. Convenient to lots of shopping and fine dinning. Hurry while it last! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10941 Park Road have any available units?
10941 Park Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 10941 Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
10941 Park Road is not currently offering any rent specials.