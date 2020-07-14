All apartments in Charlotte
10940 Round Rock Road
10940 Round Rock Road

10940 Round Rock Rd · No Longer Available
Location

10940 Round Rock Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277
Providence Country Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Desirable ranch in Ballantyne! 10' ceilings, hardwood floors, ceramic tile baths, cherry cabinets, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances including gas range & refrigerator. Electric & gas dryer connections. 2" wooden blinds throughout, heavy moldings, ceiling fans. Covered paver-brick porch overlooks premium lot backing to private pond & wooded area with wooded area on one side for more privacy! Walking trail! LEASE PAYMENT INCLUDES FULLY MAINTAINED YARD, POOL, & CLUB HOUSE MEMBERSHIP! Close to Stonecrest, Blakeney, Waverly, Ballantyne Village, I-485! Disclosure: Owner is licensed real estate broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10940 Round Rock Road have any available units?
10940 Round Rock Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10940 Round Rock Road have?
Some of 10940 Round Rock Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10940 Round Rock Road currently offering any rent specials?
10940 Round Rock Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10940 Round Rock Road pet-friendly?
No, 10940 Round Rock Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10940 Round Rock Road offer parking?
Yes, 10940 Round Rock Road offers parking.
Does 10940 Round Rock Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10940 Round Rock Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10940 Round Rock Road have a pool?
Yes, 10940 Round Rock Road has a pool.
Does 10940 Round Rock Road have accessible units?
No, 10940 Round Rock Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10940 Round Rock Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10940 Round Rock Road has units with dishwashers.
