10940 Round Rock Road

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Desirable ranch in Ballantyne! 10' ceilings, hardwood floors, ceramic tile baths, cherry cabinets, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances including gas range & refrigerator. Electric & gas dryer connections. 2" wooden blinds throughout, heavy moldings, ceiling fans. Covered paver-brick porch overlooks premium lot backing to private pond & wooded area with wooded area on one side for more privacy! Walking trail! LEASE PAYMENT INCLUDES FULLY MAINTAINED YARD, POOL, & CLUB HOUSE MEMBERSHIP! Close to Stonecrest, Blakeney, Waverly, Ballantyne Village, I-485! Disclosure: Owner is licensed real estate broker.