10940 Round Rock Road

Amenities
Desirable ranch in Ballantyne! 10' ceilings, hardwood floors, ceramic tile baths, cherry cabinets, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances including gas range & refrigerator. Electric & gas dryer connections. 2" wooden blinds throughout, heavy moldings, ceiling fans. Covered paver-brick porch overlooks premium lot backing to private pond & wooded area with wooded area on one side for more privacy! Walking trail! LEASE PAYMENT INCLUDES FULLY MAINTAINED YARD, POOL, & CLUB HOUSE MEMBERSHIP! Close to Stonecrest, Blakeney, Waverly, Ballantyne Village, I-485! Disclosure: Owner is licensed real estate broker.