10936 Huntington Meadow Lane.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court cats allowed

Note: This Property is now Leased pending New Residents Move-In.



Gorgeous 2-Story Executive Home in Upscale Huntington Forest with Fenced-in Backyard, Paver Stone Patio, Built-In Grilling Station, Fire-pit with Lovely Landscaping and Trees, Perfect for Entertaining!



5 Full-Size Bedrooms (1/down with 4/up), 3.0 Bathrooms, 2-Car Garage, Hardwood Floors, Open Foyer with Dual Landing Staircase, Formal Dining Room, Family Room with Fireplace, Beautiful Chef's Kitchen with Stainless Upgraded Appliances, Island, Ceramic Tiles, Granite Counter Tops, Hardwood Cabinets, Breakfast Area, opens up to Breakfast Area and a Beautiful Patio, and so much more!



Mother-in-Law Suite Downstairs, Full-Size Bedroom, Bathroom and Closet.



Beautiful Owner's Suite and Bath on 2nd Floor, with large loft area outside bedroom. Master has Large Bath with Dual Vanity, Separate Tub/Shower and Walk-in Closet, with 3 additional bedrooms upstairs. Full-Size Laundry Room Downstairs, Washer/Dryer Included.



Fantastic Neighborhood, Quiet Street with Strolling Sidewalks with All Amenities Included; Clubhouse, Playground, Outdoor Pool, Tennis Courts.

Contact us to schedule a showing.