Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10936 Huntington Meadow Lane
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

10936 Huntington Meadow Lane

10936 Huntington Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10936 Huntington Meadow Lane, Charlotte, NC 28273
Brown Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
cats allowed
Note: This Property is now Leased pending New Residents Move-In.

Gorgeous 2-Story Executive Home in Upscale Huntington Forest with Fenced-in Backyard, Paver Stone Patio, Built-In Grilling Station, Fire-pit with Lovely Landscaping and Trees, Perfect for Entertaining!

5 Full-Size Bedrooms (1/down with 4/up), 3.0 Bathrooms, 2-Car Garage, Hardwood Floors, Open Foyer with Dual Landing Staircase, Formal Dining Room, Family Room with Fireplace, Beautiful Chef's Kitchen with Stainless Upgraded Appliances, Island, Ceramic Tiles, Granite Counter Tops, Hardwood Cabinets, Breakfast Area, opens up to Breakfast Area and a Beautiful Patio, and so much more!

Mother-in-Law Suite Downstairs, Full-Size Bedroom, Bathroom and Closet.

Beautiful Owner's Suite and Bath on 2nd Floor, with large loft area outside bedroom. Master has Large Bath with Dual Vanity, Separate Tub/Shower and Walk-in Closet, with 3 additional bedrooms upstairs. Full-Size Laundry Room Downstairs, Washer/Dryer Included.

Fantastic Neighborhood, Quiet Street with Strolling Sidewalks with All Amenities Included; Clubhouse, Playground, Outdoor Pool, Tennis Courts.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 10936 Huntington Meadow Lane have any available units?
10936 Huntington Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10936 Huntington Meadow Lane have?
Some of 10936 Huntington Meadow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10936 Huntington Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10936 Huntington Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10936 Huntington Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10936 Huntington Meadow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10936 Huntington Meadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10936 Huntington Meadow Lane offers parking.
Does 10936 Huntington Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10936 Huntington Meadow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10936 Huntington Meadow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10936 Huntington Meadow Lane has a pool.
Does 10936 Huntington Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 10936 Huntington Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10936 Huntington Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10936 Huntington Meadow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

