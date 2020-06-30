10931 Gardenia Street

Amenities

garage recently renovated walk in closets pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

This beautifully renovated 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the desirable Reedy Creek Community where residents enjoy the gleaming community pool and amenities. The first floor includes a living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, a bonus entertainment room and double car garage. The master suite features a bath and large walk in closet. Upstairs laundry for convenience. Beautiful community to call your home.



Applications available online forterei.com There is a $30 application fee per applicant. No Section 8 vouchers accepted. No pets. Non smoking

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.