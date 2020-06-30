All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:01 PM

10931 Gardenia Street

10931 Gardenia Street · No Longer Available
Location

10931 Gardenia Street, Charlotte, NC 28215
Back Creek Church Road

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
This beautifully renovated 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the desirable Reedy Creek Community where residents enjoy the gleaming community pool and amenities. The first floor includes a living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, a bonus entertainment room and double car garage. The master suite features a bath and large walk in closet. Upstairs laundry for convenience. Beautiful community to call your home.

Applications available online forterei.com There is a $30 application fee per applicant. No Section 8 vouchers accepted. No pets. Non smoking
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10931 Gardenia Street have any available units?
10931 Gardenia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10931 Gardenia Street have?
Some of 10931 Gardenia Street's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10931 Gardenia Street currently offering any rent specials?
10931 Gardenia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10931 Gardenia Street pet-friendly?
No, 10931 Gardenia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10931 Gardenia Street offer parking?
Yes, 10931 Gardenia Street offers parking.
Does 10931 Gardenia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10931 Gardenia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10931 Gardenia Street have a pool?
Yes, 10931 Gardenia Street has a pool.
Does 10931 Gardenia Street have accessible units?
No, 10931 Gardenia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10931 Gardenia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10931 Gardenia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
