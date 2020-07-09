All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 20 2020 at 1:28 AM

Location

10926 Sedgemoor Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home in Ballantyne. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Main floor has a good size family room and an office. Upstairs is 3 bedrooms the Master suite and a bonus room. Fenced in backyard and great neighborhood amenities. Close to Blakeney and Audrey Kell High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10926 Sedgemoor Lane have any available units?
10926 Sedgemoor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10926 Sedgemoor Lane have?
Some of 10926 Sedgemoor Lane's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10926 Sedgemoor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10926 Sedgemoor Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10926 Sedgemoor Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10926 Sedgemoor Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10926 Sedgemoor Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10926 Sedgemoor Lane offers parking.
Does 10926 Sedgemoor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10926 Sedgemoor Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10926 Sedgemoor Lane have a pool?
No, 10926 Sedgemoor Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10926 Sedgemoor Lane have accessible units?
No, 10926 Sedgemoor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10926 Sedgemoor Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10926 Sedgemoor Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

