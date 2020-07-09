10926 Sedgemoor Lane

Great home in Ballantyne. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Main floor has a good size family room and an office. Upstairs is 3 bedrooms the Master suite and a bonus room. Fenced in backyard and great neighborhood amenities. Close to Blakeney and Audrey Kell High
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
