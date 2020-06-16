All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

10920 Faringford Court

10920 Faringford Court · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10920 Faringford Court, Charlotte, NC 28262
Harris - Houston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10920 Faringford Court Charlotte NC · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1087 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Adorable Home Located on a Cul-De-Sac
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,087 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requireme

(RLNE5800380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10920 Faringford Court have any available units?
10920 Faringford Court has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10920 Faringford Court have?
Some of 10920 Faringford Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10920 Faringford Court currently offering any rent specials?
10920 Faringford Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10920 Faringford Court pet-friendly?
No, 10920 Faringford Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10920 Faringford Court offer parking?
Yes, 10920 Faringford Court does offer parking.
Does 10920 Faringford Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10920 Faringford Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10920 Faringford Court have a pool?
Yes, 10920 Faringford Court has a pool.
Does 10920 Faringford Court have accessible units?
No, 10920 Faringford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10920 Faringford Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10920 Faringford Court has units with dishwashers.
