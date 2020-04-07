10918 Elm Bend Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273 Steele Creek
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Located in Steele Creek - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the Steele Creek subdivision.Stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, wood floors throughout, huge closets, oversized 2 car garage.
(RLNE4911176)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10918 Elm Bend have any available units?
10918 Elm Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10918 Elm Bend have?
Some of 10918 Elm Bend's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10918 Elm Bend currently offering any rent specials?
10918 Elm Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10918 Elm Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 10918 Elm Bend is pet friendly.
Does 10918 Elm Bend offer parking?
Yes, 10918 Elm Bend offers parking.
Does 10918 Elm Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10918 Elm Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10918 Elm Bend have a pool?
No, 10918 Elm Bend does not have a pool.
Does 10918 Elm Bend have accessible units?
No, 10918 Elm Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 10918 Elm Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 10918 Elm Bend does not have units with dishwashers.