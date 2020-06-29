10917 Pimilico Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Nice 2 bed 2.5 bath townhouse with new granite countertops , new stainless appliances, laminate wood floor on main floor new carpet and fresh paint throughout. Private back patio with outdoor storage closet. Easy access to 485 & 77