Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10917 Pimilico Drive

10917 Pimlico Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10917 Pimlico Dr, Charlotte, NC 28273
Brown Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 2 bed 2.5 bath townhouse with new granite countertops , new stainless appliances, laminate wood floor on main floor new carpet and fresh paint throughout. Private back patio with outdoor storage closet. Easy access to 485 & 77

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10917 Pimilico Drive have any available units?
10917 Pimilico Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10917 Pimilico Drive have?
Some of 10917 Pimilico Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10917 Pimilico Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10917 Pimilico Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10917 Pimilico Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10917 Pimilico Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10917 Pimilico Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10917 Pimilico Drive offers parking.
Does 10917 Pimilico Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10917 Pimilico Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10917 Pimilico Drive have a pool?
No, 10917 Pimilico Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10917 Pimilico Drive have accessible units?
No, 10917 Pimilico Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10917 Pimilico Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10917 Pimilico Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
