Nice 2 bed 2.5 bath townhouse with new granite countertops , new stainless appliances, laminate wood floor on main floor new carpet and fresh paint throughout. Private back patio with outdoor storage closet. Easy access to 485 & 77
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10917 Pimilico Drive have any available units?
10917 Pimilico Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10917 Pimilico Drive have?
Some of 10917 Pimilico Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10917 Pimilico Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10917 Pimilico Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.