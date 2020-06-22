All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 25 2020 at 5:44 AM

10906 Carmel Crossing Road

10906 Carmel Crossing Road · No Longer Available
Location

10906 Carmel Crossing Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath is move-in ready for you. Located in Carmel Crossing close to tons of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Minutes from I-485 and Ballantyne. Spacious family room with wood-burning fireplace, hardwood flooring throughout, Master with walk-in closet, bathrooms updated. Private patio out back for relaxing evenings.
$50 application fee per adult and $300 Binder Fee required with applications. Binder fee is refunded if Application is denied. APPLICATION & PAYMENT AT: www.ConradKlein.com/apply

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10906 Carmel Crossing Road have any available units?
10906 Carmel Crossing Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10906 Carmel Crossing Road have?
Some of 10906 Carmel Crossing Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10906 Carmel Crossing Road currently offering any rent specials?
10906 Carmel Crossing Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10906 Carmel Crossing Road pet-friendly?
No, 10906 Carmel Crossing Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10906 Carmel Crossing Road offer parking?
No, 10906 Carmel Crossing Road does not offer parking.
Does 10906 Carmel Crossing Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10906 Carmel Crossing Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10906 Carmel Crossing Road have a pool?
No, 10906 Carmel Crossing Road does not have a pool.
Does 10906 Carmel Crossing Road have accessible units?
No, 10906 Carmel Crossing Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10906 Carmel Crossing Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10906 Carmel Crossing Road has units with dishwashers.

