10906 Carmel Crossing Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

This beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath is move-in ready for you. Located in Carmel Crossing close to tons of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Minutes from I-485 and Ballantyne. Spacious family room with wood-burning fireplace, hardwood flooring throughout, Master with walk-in closet, bathrooms updated. Private patio out back for relaxing evenings.

$50 application fee per adult and $300 Binder Fee required with applications. Binder fee is refunded if Application is denied. APPLICATION & PAYMENT AT: www.ConradKlein.com/apply