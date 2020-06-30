All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 10902 White Stag Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10902 White Stag Drive
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:58 PM

10902 White Stag Drive

10902 White Stag Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10902 White Stag Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,359 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Friday, November 29, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include spec

(RLNE5225364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10902 White Stag Drive have any available units?
10902 White Stag Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10902 White Stag Drive have?
Some of 10902 White Stag Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10902 White Stag Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10902 White Stag Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10902 White Stag Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10902 White Stag Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10902 White Stag Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10902 White Stag Drive offers parking.
Does 10902 White Stag Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10902 White Stag Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10902 White Stag Drive have a pool?
No, 10902 White Stag Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10902 White Stag Drive have accessible units?
No, 10902 White Stag Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10902 White Stag Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10902 White Stag Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arlo
1331 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Radbourne Lake Apartments
3209 Westbury Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Reserve at Waterford Lakes
8725 Kody Marie Ct
Charlotte, NC 28210
Draper Place
2433 Randolph Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
Camden Fairview
8738 Fairview Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Mill
11015 Education Way
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place
Charlotte, NC 28212

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte