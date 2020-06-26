Rent Calculator
Charlotte
Find more places like 10901 Fox Mill Lane.
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10901 Fox Mill Lane
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM
1 of 14
10901 Fox Mill Lane
10901 Fox Mill Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10901 Fox Mill Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Beautiful ranch nested on a 3/4 acre cul-de-sac lot. Open floor plan and convenient to Ballantyne and I-485.
(RLNE3445378)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10901 Fox Mill Lane have any available units?
10901 Fox Mill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10901 Fox Mill Lane have?
Some of 10901 Fox Mill Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10901 Fox Mill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10901 Fox Mill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10901 Fox Mill Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10901 Fox Mill Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10901 Fox Mill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10901 Fox Mill Lane offers parking.
Does 10901 Fox Mill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10901 Fox Mill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10901 Fox Mill Lane have a pool?
No, 10901 Fox Mill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10901 Fox Mill Lane have accessible units?
No, 10901 Fox Mill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10901 Fox Mill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10901 Fox Mill Lane has units with dishwashers.
