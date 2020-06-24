All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 10835 Gardenia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10835 Gardenia Street
Last updated May 25 2019 at 4:53 AM

10835 Gardenia Street

10835 Gardenia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10835 Gardenia Street, Charlotte, NC 28215
Back Creek Church Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated home in Reedy Creek Plantation. Spacious floor plan, very well maintained home that comes with laundry units, a well equipped bonus room and ceiling fans throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10835 Gardenia Street have any available units?
10835 Gardenia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 10835 Gardenia Street currently offering any rent specials?
10835 Gardenia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10835 Gardenia Street pet-friendly?
No, 10835 Gardenia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10835 Gardenia Street offer parking?
No, 10835 Gardenia Street does not offer parking.
Does 10835 Gardenia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10835 Gardenia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10835 Gardenia Street have a pool?
No, 10835 Gardenia Street does not have a pool.
Does 10835 Gardenia Street have accessible units?
No, 10835 Gardenia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10835 Gardenia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10835 Gardenia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10835 Gardenia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10835 Gardenia Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Blu at Northline
2508 April Liu Lane
Charlotte, NC 28213
511 Queens
511 Queens Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Proximity Northlake Residences
4212 Napa Oak Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte