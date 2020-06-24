Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 10835 Gardenia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10835 Gardenia Street
Last updated May 25 2019 at 4:53 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10835 Gardenia Street
10835 Gardenia Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
10835 Gardenia Street, Charlotte, NC 28215
Back Creek Church Road
Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated home in Reedy Creek Plantation. Spacious floor plan, very well maintained home that comes with laundry units, a well equipped bonus room and ceiling fans throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10835 Gardenia Street have any available units?
10835 Gardenia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 10835 Gardenia Street currently offering any rent specials?
10835 Gardenia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10835 Gardenia Street pet-friendly?
No, 10835 Gardenia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 10835 Gardenia Street offer parking?
No, 10835 Gardenia Street does not offer parking.
Does 10835 Gardenia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10835 Gardenia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10835 Gardenia Street have a pool?
No, 10835 Gardenia Street does not have a pool.
Does 10835 Gardenia Street have accessible units?
No, 10835 Gardenia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10835 Gardenia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10835 Gardenia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10835 Gardenia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10835 Gardenia Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Blu at Northline
2508 April Liu Lane
Charlotte, NC 28213
511 Queens
511 Queens Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Proximity Northlake Residences
4212 Napa Oak Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte