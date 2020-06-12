All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 10817 Balbriggan Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10817 Balbriggan Court
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:48 AM

10817 Balbriggan Court

10817 Balbriggan Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Harris - Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10817 Balbriggan Court, Charlotte, NC 28262
Harris - Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,618 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE5146679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10817 Balbriggan Court have any available units?
10817 Balbriggan Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 10817 Balbriggan Court currently offering any rent specials?
10817 Balbriggan Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10817 Balbriggan Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10817 Balbriggan Court is pet friendly.
Does 10817 Balbriggan Court offer parking?
No, 10817 Balbriggan Court does not offer parking.
Does 10817 Balbriggan Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10817 Balbriggan Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10817 Balbriggan Court have a pool?
Yes, 10817 Balbriggan Court has a pool.
Does 10817 Balbriggan Court have accessible units?
No, 10817 Balbriggan Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10817 Balbriggan Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10817 Balbriggan Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10817 Balbriggan Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10817 Balbriggan Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maddox South End
2630 South Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28209
Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Hamptons
8415 University Station Cir
Charlotte, NC 28269
Greenside
1315 Harding Place
Charlotte, NC 28204
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Arbor Village
839 Scaleybark Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Verde at McCullough Station
8320 University Executive Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd
Charlotte, NC 28212

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte