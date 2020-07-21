Rent Calculator
All apartments in Charlotte
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10814 Altliff Ct
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:07 AM
1 of 12
10814 Altliff Ct
10814 Altliff Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Charlotte
Newell
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location
10814 Altliff Court, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
House for rent - Property Id: 134537
Beautifull fully renovated house in quite neighborhood close to shops and restaurants.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/134537
Property Id 134537
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4992219)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10814 Altliff Ct have any available units?
10814 Altliff Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10814 Altliff Ct have?
Some of 10814 Altliff Ct's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10814 Altliff Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10814 Altliff Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10814 Altliff Ct pet-friendly?
No, 10814 Altliff Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 10814 Altliff Ct offer parking?
No, 10814 Altliff Ct does not offer parking.
Does 10814 Altliff Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10814 Altliff Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10814 Altliff Ct have a pool?
No, 10814 Altliff Ct does not have a pool.
Does 10814 Altliff Ct have accessible units?
No, 10814 Altliff Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10814 Altliff Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10814 Altliff Ct has units with dishwashers.
