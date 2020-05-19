All apartments in Charlotte
10716 Essex Hall Drive
10716 Essex Hall Drive

10716 Essex Hall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10716 Essex Hall Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
- Great 3BR end unit with garage. Walk-in pantry and gas fireplace. Quiet patio overlooks wooded area. Hardwood floors. 9ft ceilings. Will have some painting, additional cleaning, and carpet work completed soon. Community Pool.

(RLNE3602599)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10716 Essex Hall Drive have any available units?
10716 Essex Hall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10716 Essex Hall Drive have?
Some of 10716 Essex Hall Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10716 Essex Hall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10716 Essex Hall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10716 Essex Hall Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10716 Essex Hall Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10716 Essex Hall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10716 Essex Hall Drive offers parking.
Does 10716 Essex Hall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10716 Essex Hall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10716 Essex Hall Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10716 Essex Hall Drive has a pool.
Does 10716 Essex Hall Drive have accessible units?
No, 10716 Essex Hall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10716 Essex Hall Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10716 Essex Hall Drive has units with dishwashers.

