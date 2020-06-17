10711 Knight Castle Drive

GE profile stainless appliances and solid surface counter tops. Classic Plantation Shutters on all windows. Large flat private yard with irrigations. Community with swimming pool and tennis court. Take off shoes as entering house. Leave business card.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
