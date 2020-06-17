All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 29 2019 at 1:29 AM

10711 Knight Castle Drive

10711 Knight Castle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10711 Knight Castle Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
GE profile stainless appliances and solid surface counter tops. Classic Plantation Shutters on all windows. Large flat private yard with irrigations. Community with swimming pool and tennis court. Take off shoes as entering house. Leave business card.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10711 Knight Castle Drive have any available units?
10711 Knight Castle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10711 Knight Castle Drive have?
Some of 10711 Knight Castle Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10711 Knight Castle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10711 Knight Castle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10711 Knight Castle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10711 Knight Castle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10711 Knight Castle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10711 Knight Castle Drive offers parking.
Does 10711 Knight Castle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10711 Knight Castle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10711 Knight Castle Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10711 Knight Castle Drive has a pool.
Does 10711 Knight Castle Drive have accessible units?
No, 10711 Knight Castle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10711 Knight Castle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10711 Knight Castle Drive has units with dishwashers.
