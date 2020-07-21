All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 9 2020 at 10:49 PM

10709 Derry Drive

10709 Derry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10709 Derry Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
Harris - Houston

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the front porch making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and a fireplace in the living room! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10709 Derry Drive have any available units?
10709 Derry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 10709 Derry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10709 Derry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10709 Derry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10709 Derry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10709 Derry Drive offer parking?
No, 10709 Derry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10709 Derry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10709 Derry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10709 Derry Drive have a pool?
No, 10709 Derry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10709 Derry Drive have accessible units?
No, 10709 Derry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10709 Derry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10709 Derry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10709 Derry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10709 Derry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Wendover Gardens
2347 Eastway Drive
Charlotte, NC 28205
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Delta Crossing
6000 Delta Crossing Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Laurel
2220 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
1100 South
1100 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte