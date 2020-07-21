Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 10643 Bunclody Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10643 Bunclody Drive
Last updated July 17 2019 at 3:19 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10643 Bunclody Drive
10643 Bunclody Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Newell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
10643 Bunclody Drive, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exquisite townhome in Charlotte with great layout, convenient location, beautiful finished, 1 car garage. This home has it all. Come see today.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10643 Bunclody Drive have any available units?
10643 Bunclody Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 10643 Bunclody Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10643 Bunclody Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10643 Bunclody Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10643 Bunclody Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 10643 Bunclody Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10643 Bunclody Drive offers parking.
Does 10643 Bunclody Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10643 Bunclody Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10643 Bunclody Drive have a pool?
No, 10643 Bunclody Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10643 Bunclody Drive have accessible units?
No, 10643 Bunclody Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10643 Bunclody Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10643 Bunclody Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10643 Bunclody Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10643 Bunclody Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Lodge at Mallard Creek
7815 Chelsea Jade Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28211
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28203
The Davy
514 E 35th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Somerset Apartments
1400 Ventura Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Gastonia, NC
Huntersville, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte