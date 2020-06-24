10634 Coulport Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful two story home located in Cambridge subdivision. Close to Uptown, University area, I-485 and more. Home features a spacious living room with fireplace. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and eat-in dining area. Master offers plenty of comfortable living space with private master suite. Two additional bedrooms offer great size and shared additional full bath. Nice size backyard with storage building great for seasonal items storage. Come see this home today. Pet fee is $300 per pet that does not exceed 35 lbs. Please note, renters insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.