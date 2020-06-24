All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 10634 Coulport Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10634 Coulport Lane
Last updated April 17 2020 at 5:36 PM

10634 Coulport Lane

10634 Coulport Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10634 Coulport Lane, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful two story home located in Cambridge subdivision. Close to Uptown, University area, I-485 and more. Home features a spacious living room with fireplace. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and eat-in dining area. Master offers plenty of comfortable living space with private master suite. Two additional bedrooms offer great size and shared additional full bath. Nice size backyard with storage building great for seasonal items storage. Come see this home today. Pet fee is $300 per pet that does not exceed 35 lbs. Please note, renters insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10634 Coulport Lane have any available units?
10634 Coulport Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10634 Coulport Lane have?
Some of 10634 Coulport Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10634 Coulport Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10634 Coulport Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10634 Coulport Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10634 Coulport Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10634 Coulport Lane offer parking?
No, 10634 Coulport Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10634 Coulport Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10634 Coulport Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10634 Coulport Lane have a pool?
No, 10634 Coulport Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10634 Coulport Lane have accessible units?
No, 10634 Coulport Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10634 Coulport Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10634 Coulport Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maddox South End
2630 South Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28209
Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Mill
11015 Education Way
Charlotte, NC 28262
Junction 1504
1504 Mainline Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Crest Gateway
1015 W 6th St
Charlotte, NC 28202

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte