All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 10618 Coulport Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10618 Coulport Lane
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

10618 Coulport Lane

10618 Coulport Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10618 Coulport Lane, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,200 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5348883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10618 Coulport Lane have any available units?
10618 Coulport Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10618 Coulport Lane have?
Some of 10618 Coulport Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10618 Coulport Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10618 Coulport Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10618 Coulport Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10618 Coulport Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10618 Coulport Lane offer parking?
No, 10618 Coulport Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10618 Coulport Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10618 Coulport Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10618 Coulport Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10618 Coulport Lane has a pool.
Does 10618 Coulport Lane have accessible units?
No, 10618 Coulport Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10618 Coulport Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10618 Coulport Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

511 Queens
511 Queens Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
5115 Park Place
5115 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Element SouthPark
4425 Sharon Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte