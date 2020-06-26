All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1054 Phil O'neil Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1054 Phil O'neil Drive
Last updated July 29 2019 at 5:35 PM

1054 Phil O'neil Drive

1054 Phil O'neil Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1054 Phil O'neil Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215
Shannon Park

Amenities

gym
pool
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Recently ReducedSerene 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo located inside the Citiside Townhome Community. This neighborhood features multiple tree lined landscaped ponds. This condo features a spacious living room with fireplace! All kitchen appliances included. Bedrooms and two full bath located upstairs.Convenient to Uptown Charlotte and PlazaMidwood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1054 Phil O'neil Drive have any available units?
1054 Phil O'neil Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1054 Phil O'neil Drive have?
Some of 1054 Phil O'neil Drive's amenities include gym, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1054 Phil O'neil Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1054 Phil O'neil Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1054 Phil O'neil Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1054 Phil O'neil Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1054 Phil O'neil Drive offer parking?
No, 1054 Phil O'neil Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1054 Phil O'neil Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1054 Phil O'neil Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1054 Phil O'neil Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1054 Phil O'neil Drive has a pool.
Does 1054 Phil O'neil Drive have accessible units?
No, 1054 Phil O'neil Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1054 Phil O'neil Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1054 Phil O'neil Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl
Charlotte, NC 28269
Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road
Charlotte, NC 28273
Cielo
4943 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St
Charlotte, NC 28203
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Vanguard Northlake
11010 Northlake Landing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
The Park at Steele Creek
13301 Crescent Springs Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte