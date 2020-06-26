1054 Phil O'neil Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool

Recently ReducedSerene 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo located inside the Citiside Townhome Community. This neighborhood features multiple tree lined landscaped ponds. This condo features a spacious living room with fireplace! All kitchen appliances included. Bedrooms and two full bath located upstairs.Convenient to Uptown Charlotte and PlazaMidwood.