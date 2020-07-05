Rent Calculator
Charlotte, NC
/
1053 Marietta Street
1053 Marietta Street
1053 Marietta Street
·
Location
1053 Marietta Street, Charlotte, NC 28214
Pawtuckett
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Completely renovated home with new appliances, granite counters, new vanities in bathrooms, new tile floors, new HVAC, new carpet - ready for move in. Fenced backyard. Pets okay with $600 pet fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
600
fee:
600
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1053 Marietta Street have any available units?
1053 Marietta Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1053 Marietta Street have?
Some of 1053 Marietta Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1053 Marietta Street currently offering any rent specials?
1053 Marietta Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1053 Marietta Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1053 Marietta Street is pet friendly.
Does 1053 Marietta Street offer parking?
Yes, 1053 Marietta Street offers parking.
Does 1053 Marietta Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1053 Marietta Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1053 Marietta Street have a pool?
No, 1053 Marietta Street does not have a pool.
Does 1053 Marietta Street have accessible units?
No, 1053 Marietta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1053 Marietta Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1053 Marietta Street has units with dishwashers.
