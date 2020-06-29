Rent Calculator
10511 Alvarado Way
10511 Alvarado Way
10511 Alvarado Way
10511 Alvarado Way, Charlotte, NC 28277
Providence Country Club
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stone Creek Ranch - Well maintained home in South Charlotte. Minutes to Ballantyne, Stonecrest, Waverly and interstate. Lawn care included. Move in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10511 Alvarado Way have any available units?
10511 Alvarado Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10511 Alvarado Way have?
Some of 10511 Alvarado Way's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10511 Alvarado Way currently offering any rent specials?
10511 Alvarado Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10511 Alvarado Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10511 Alvarado Way is pet friendly.
Does 10511 Alvarado Way offer parking?
Yes, 10511 Alvarado Way offers parking.
Does 10511 Alvarado Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10511 Alvarado Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10511 Alvarado Way have a pool?
No, 10511 Alvarado Way does not have a pool.
Does 10511 Alvarado Way have accessible units?
No, 10511 Alvarado Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10511 Alvarado Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10511 Alvarado Way has units with dishwashers.
Indian Trail, NC
