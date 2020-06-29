All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 10510 Streatham Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10510 Streatham Lane
Last updated March 19 2020 at 6:28 PM

10510 Streatham Lane

10510 Streatham Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Harris - Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10510 Streatham Lane, Charlotte, NC 28262
Harris - Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10510 Streatham Lane have any available units?
10510 Streatham Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 10510 Streatham Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10510 Streatham Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10510 Streatham Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10510 Streatham Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10510 Streatham Lane offer parking?
No, 10510 Streatham Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10510 Streatham Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10510 Streatham Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10510 Streatham Lane have a pool?
No, 10510 Streatham Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10510 Streatham Lane have accessible units?
No, 10510 Streatham Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10510 Streatham Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10510 Streatham Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10510 Streatham Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10510 Streatham Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln
Charlotte, NC 28262
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane
Charlotte, NC 28226
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Mezzo1
130 Sharon Ct
Charlotte, NC 28211
Uptown Gardens Apartments
517 W 8th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte