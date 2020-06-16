All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 10500 Southern Oak Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10500 Southern Oak Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

10500 Southern Oak Court

10500 Southern Oak Court · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10500 Southern Oak Court, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10500 Southern Oak Court Charlotte NC · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,076 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5783444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10500 Southern Oak Court have any available units?
10500 Southern Oak Court has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10500 Southern Oak Court have?
Some of 10500 Southern Oak Court's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10500 Southern Oak Court currently offering any rent specials?
10500 Southern Oak Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10500 Southern Oak Court pet-friendly?
No, 10500 Southern Oak Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10500 Southern Oak Court offer parking?
No, 10500 Southern Oak Court does not offer parking.
Does 10500 Southern Oak Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10500 Southern Oak Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10500 Southern Oak Court have a pool?
Yes, 10500 Southern Oak Court has a pool.
Does 10500 Southern Oak Court have accessible units?
No, 10500 Southern Oak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10500 Southern Oak Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10500 Southern Oak Court has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10500 Southern Oak Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Asbury Flats
910 Walnut Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Newton
15934 White St.
Charlotte, NC 28278
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity