Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1049 Pinafore Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 12:19 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1049 Pinafore Drive
1049 Pinafore Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1049 Pinafore Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
East Forest
Amenities
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1049 Pinafore Drive have any available units?
1049 Pinafore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out rental trends in Charlotte.
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1049 Pinafore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1049 Pinafore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1049 Pinafore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1049 Pinafore Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1049 Pinafore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1049 Pinafore Drive offers parking.
Does 1049 Pinafore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1049 Pinafore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1049 Pinafore Drive have a pool?
No, 1049 Pinafore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1049 Pinafore Drive have accessible units?
No, 1049 Pinafore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1049 Pinafore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1049 Pinafore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1049 Pinafore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1049 Pinafore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
