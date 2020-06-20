10484 Alexander Martin Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 2 bed/2.5 bath Blakeney Greens Townhome!

Hardwood entry area, crown molding, ceramic tile in kitchen/baths. Great room has gas fireplace, dining room, and eat-in kitchen with cherry cabinets & pantry. Nice deck off kitchen. Tray ceilings in the master suite with a walk-in closet. Office w/french doors can easily be bedroom 3. 1 car attached garage. Washer/Dryer included. Neighborhood Pool and walking trails.

$50 application fee per adult and $300 Binder Fee required with applications. Binder fee is refunded if Application is denied. APPLICATION & PAYMENT AT: www.ConradKlein.com/apply

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.