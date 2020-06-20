All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
/
10484 Alexander Martin Avenue
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:39 AM

10484 Alexander Martin Avenue

10484 Alexander Martin Avenue · (704) 209-4072
Location

10484 Alexander Martin Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1827 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 2 bed/2.5 bath Blakeney Greens Townhome!
Hardwood entry area, crown molding, ceramic tile in kitchen/baths. Great room has gas fireplace, dining room, and eat-in kitchen with cherry cabinets & pantry. Nice deck off kitchen. Tray ceilings in the master suite with a walk-in closet. Office w/french doors can easily be bedroom 3. 1 car attached garage. Washer/Dryer included. Neighborhood Pool and walking trails.
$50 application fee per adult and $300 Binder Fee required with applications. Binder fee is refunded if Application is denied. APPLICATION & PAYMENT AT: www.ConradKlein.com/apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10484 Alexander Martin Avenue have any available units?
10484 Alexander Martin Avenue has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10484 Alexander Martin Avenue have?
Some of 10484 Alexander Martin Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10484 Alexander Martin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10484 Alexander Martin Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10484 Alexander Martin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10484 Alexander Martin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10484 Alexander Martin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10484 Alexander Martin Avenue does offer parking.
Does 10484 Alexander Martin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10484 Alexander Martin Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10484 Alexander Martin Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10484 Alexander Martin Avenue has a pool.
Does 10484 Alexander Martin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10484 Alexander Martin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10484 Alexander Martin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10484 Alexander Martin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
