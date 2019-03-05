Rent Calculator
10430 Misty Ridge Lane
10430 Misty Ridge Lane
Location
10430 Misty Ridge Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Whiteoak
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice two story in Endhaven subdivision. Close to 485, restaurants. Open floor plan with a nice flow between major rooms downstairs. Bedrooms are spacious. Owner will only consider small dogs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
300
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10430 Misty Ridge Lane have any available units?
10430 Misty Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10430 Misty Ridge Lane have?
Some of 10430 Misty Ridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10430 Misty Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10430 Misty Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10430 Misty Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10430 Misty Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10430 Misty Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10430 Misty Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 10430 Misty Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10430 Misty Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10430 Misty Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 10430 Misty Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10430 Misty Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 10430 Misty Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10430 Misty Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10430 Misty Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
