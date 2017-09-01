All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10426 Tom Short Rd

10426 Tom Short Road · No Longer Available
Location

10426 Tom Short Road, Charlotte, NC 28277
Providence Country Club

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Sweet 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Ballantyne home with true Charleston look and feel. Oversized 2 car garage with tons of storage space. Pristine condition with new paint. Wrap around front porch. Private small street . On Cul-de-sac at end. Hardwood floors, trey ceilings, gas log fireplace, lots of cabinet space, granite counters in kitchen, dedicated office / study on mail level with french doors and more. Move-in ready! Really close to lots of new shopping centers and restaurants - attached to great schools . Only minutes to 485.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click subject property, and "Apply Online". $40 application fee required per adult. There is a one time, non-refundable admin fee of $100 due when deposit is submitted. Holding fee is nonrefundable and will become your security deposit, once you occupy the home. Should you decide not to move forward, the holding fee shall serve as liquidated damages for removing the home from active market. NO EXCEPTIONS. There is a $200 nonrefundable pet fee per pet and $20 per month additional rent charge for each pet if approved.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
