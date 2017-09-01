10426 Tom Short Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Sweet 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Ballantyne home with true Charleston look and feel. Oversized 2 car garage with tons of storage space. Pristine condition with new paint. Wrap around front porch. Private small street . On Cul-de-sac at end. Hardwood floors, trey ceilings, gas log fireplace, lots of cabinet space, granite counters in kitchen, dedicated office / study on mail level with french doors and more. Move-in ready! Really close to lots of new shopping centers and restaurants - attached to great schools . Only minutes to 485.



