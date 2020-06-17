All apartments in Charlotte
10404 Hyndman Court
10404 Hyndman Court

10404 Hyndman Court · (844) 874-2669
Location

10404 Hyndman Court, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10404 Hyndman Court Charlotte NC · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1423 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Charlotte Cul De Sac Home
Featuring sparkling community pool!
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,423 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required t

(RLNE5816260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10404 Hyndman Court have any available units?
10404 Hyndman Court has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10404 Hyndman Court have?
Some of 10404 Hyndman Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10404 Hyndman Court currently offering any rent specials?
10404 Hyndman Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10404 Hyndman Court pet-friendly?
No, 10404 Hyndman Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10404 Hyndman Court offer parking?
Yes, 10404 Hyndman Court does offer parking.
Does 10404 Hyndman Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10404 Hyndman Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10404 Hyndman Court have a pool?
Yes, 10404 Hyndman Court has a pool.
Does 10404 Hyndman Court have accessible units?
No, 10404 Hyndman Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10404 Hyndman Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10404 Hyndman Court has units with dishwashers.
