Charlotte, NC
/
1035 Pegram St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1035 Pegram St
1035 Pegram Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1035 Pegram Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Belmont
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
-
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4490174)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1035 Pegram St have any available units?
1035 Pegram St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1035 Pegram St currently offering any rent specials?
1035 Pegram St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1035 Pegram St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1035 Pegram St is pet friendly.
Does 1035 Pegram St offer parking?
No, 1035 Pegram St does not offer parking.
Does 1035 Pegram St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1035 Pegram St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1035 Pegram St have a pool?
No, 1035 Pegram St does not have a pool.
Does 1035 Pegram St have accessible units?
No, 1035 Pegram St does not have accessible units.
Does 1035 Pegram St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1035 Pegram St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1035 Pegram St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1035 Pegram St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
