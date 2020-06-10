All apartments in Charlotte
10327 Legolas Lane
10327 Legolas Lane

10327 Legolas Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10327 Legolas Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
tennis court
Backs to 15th hole of Highland Creek Golf Course, expansive deck and beautiful landscaping. Backyard sanctuary! 4 pools, 2 clubhouses, tennis courts, basketball courts, numerous parks and trails. Exercise/fitness facilitates included at SportsClub clubhouse.
Resident Benefits Package (not optional) includes Keyless Smart Home, Asset Protection Plan, Air Filter Delivery Service and more for $49/mo.
No Section 8.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10327 Legolas Lane have any available units?
10327 Legolas Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10327 Legolas Lane have?
Some of 10327 Legolas Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10327 Legolas Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10327 Legolas Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10327 Legolas Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10327 Legolas Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10327 Legolas Lane offer parking?
No, 10327 Legolas Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10327 Legolas Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10327 Legolas Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10327 Legolas Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10327 Legolas Lane has a pool.
Does 10327 Legolas Lane have accessible units?
No, 10327 Legolas Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10327 Legolas Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10327 Legolas Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
