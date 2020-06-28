All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1032 Justice Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1032 Justice Avenue
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:35 PM

1032 Justice Avenue

1032 Justice Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1032 Justice Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206
Druid Hills North

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
alarm system
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
Available soon is this charming 2-bedroom/1-bath home with over 950 sq ft. in the trendy Camp North End area. This house has a large front porch, new roof and new HVAC system! There are two nice sized bedrooms which share a large bathroom with tub. The interior of the home has been recently painted in a light gray. The kitchen will include a microwave, refrigerator and oven/range. The living room and separate dining room have plenty of light and the whole house has the original hardwood floors throughout. The utility room has washer/dryer connections with extra room for storage. There is a large back yard as well and a big storage shed. This is an affordable house in a convenient location to Uptown. Alarm system included. Good credit with a minimum credit score of 620 required-no exceptions! No co-signers allowed. No Section 8. Must also pass a criminal background check and have good rental history. Pets may be allowed with owner approval and a $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Renter's insurance is required. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Property rented "as is." This home is available around June 19th at only $995/month. Security deposit of $995 required. Call or email to schedule a showing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1032 Justice Avenue have any available units?
1032 Justice Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1032 Justice Avenue have?
Some of 1032 Justice Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1032 Justice Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1032 Justice Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1032 Justice Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1032 Justice Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1032 Justice Avenue offer parking?
No, 1032 Justice Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1032 Justice Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1032 Justice Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1032 Justice Avenue have a pool?
No, 1032 Justice Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1032 Justice Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1032 Justice Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1032 Justice Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1032 Justice Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Crest At Galleria
1815 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Draper Place
2433 Randolph Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
1010 Dilworth
1010 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte