1032 Justice Avenue

Available soon is this charming 2-bedroom/1-bath home with over 950 sq ft. in the trendy Camp North End area. This house has a large front porch, new roof and new HVAC system! There are two nice sized bedrooms which share a large bathroom with tub. The interior of the home has been recently painted in a light gray. The kitchen will include a microwave, refrigerator and oven/range. The living room and separate dining room have plenty of light and the whole house has the original hardwood floors throughout. The utility room has washer/dryer connections with extra room for storage. There is a large back yard as well and a big storage shed. This is an affordable house in a convenient location to Uptown. Alarm system included. Good credit with a minimum credit score of 620 required-no exceptions! No co-signers allowed. No Section 8. Must also pass a criminal background check and have good rental history. Pets may be allowed with owner approval and a $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Renter's insurance is required. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Property rented "as is." This home is available around June 19th at only $995/month. Security deposit of $995 required. Call or email to schedule a showing.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.