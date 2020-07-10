All apartments in Charlotte
10312 Shelter Rock Court
10312 Shelter Rock Court

10312 Shelter Rock Court · No Longer Available
Location

10312 Shelter Rock Court, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10312 Shelter Rock Court have any available units?
10312 Shelter Rock Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 10312 Shelter Rock Court currently offering any rent specials?
10312 Shelter Rock Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10312 Shelter Rock Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10312 Shelter Rock Court is pet friendly.
Does 10312 Shelter Rock Court offer parking?
No, 10312 Shelter Rock Court does not offer parking.
Does 10312 Shelter Rock Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10312 Shelter Rock Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10312 Shelter Rock Court have a pool?
No, 10312 Shelter Rock Court does not have a pool.
Does 10312 Shelter Rock Court have accessible units?
No, 10312 Shelter Rock Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10312 Shelter Rock Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10312 Shelter Rock Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10312 Shelter Rock Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10312 Shelter Rock Court does not have units with air conditioning.

