Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10309 Old Carolina Drive

10309 Old Carolina Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10309 Old Carolina Dr, Charlotte, NC 28214
Harwood Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,600 sf home is located in Charlotte, NC. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10309 Old Carolina Drive have any available units?
10309 Old Carolina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10309 Old Carolina Drive have?
Some of 10309 Old Carolina Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10309 Old Carolina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10309 Old Carolina Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10309 Old Carolina Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10309 Old Carolina Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10309 Old Carolina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10309 Old Carolina Drive does offer parking.
Does 10309 Old Carolina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10309 Old Carolina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10309 Old Carolina Drive have a pool?
No, 10309 Old Carolina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10309 Old Carolina Drive have accessible units?
No, 10309 Old Carolina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10309 Old Carolina Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10309 Old Carolina Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
