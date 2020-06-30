Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10308 Cloyne Ct
Last updated April 25 2020 at 4:34 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10308 Cloyne Ct
10308 Cloyne Ct
·
No Longer Available
Location
10308 Cloyne Ct, Charlotte, NC 28213
Back Creek Church Road
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This upgraded, end-unit townhome is equiped with 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. One bedroom and one full bath are located on the main level. Townhome includes an attached one-car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10308 Cloyne Ct have any available units?
10308 Cloyne Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 10308 Cloyne Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10308 Cloyne Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10308 Cloyne Ct pet-friendly?
No, 10308 Cloyne Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 10308 Cloyne Ct offer parking?
Yes, 10308 Cloyne Ct offers parking.
Does 10308 Cloyne Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10308 Cloyne Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10308 Cloyne Ct have a pool?
No, 10308 Cloyne Ct does not have a pool.
Does 10308 Cloyne Ct have accessible units?
No, 10308 Cloyne Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10308 Cloyne Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 10308 Cloyne Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10308 Cloyne Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 10308 Cloyne Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
