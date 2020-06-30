All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 10308 Cloyne Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10308 Cloyne Ct
Last updated April 25 2020 at 4:34 AM

10308 Cloyne Ct

10308 Cloyne Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10308 Cloyne Ct, Charlotte, NC 28213
Back Creek Church Road

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This upgraded, end-unit townhome is equiped with 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. One bedroom and one full bath are located on the main level. Townhome includes an attached one-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10308 Cloyne Ct have any available units?
10308 Cloyne Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 10308 Cloyne Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10308 Cloyne Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10308 Cloyne Ct pet-friendly?
No, 10308 Cloyne Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10308 Cloyne Ct offer parking?
Yes, 10308 Cloyne Ct offers parking.
Does 10308 Cloyne Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10308 Cloyne Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10308 Cloyne Ct have a pool?
No, 10308 Cloyne Ct does not have a pool.
Does 10308 Cloyne Ct have accessible units?
No, 10308 Cloyne Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10308 Cloyne Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 10308 Cloyne Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10308 Cloyne Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 10308 Cloyne Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd
Charlotte, NC 28203
The Newton
15934 White St.
Charlotte, NC 28278
Uptown Gardens Apartments
517 W 8th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Proximity Northlake Residences
4212 Napa Oak Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place
Charlotte, NC 28212
V & Three
5025 Wembley Central Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte