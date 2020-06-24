All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:38 PM

10302 Kristens Mare Drive

10302 Kristens Mare Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10302 Kristens Mare Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful home in situated on a private, wooded lot with a 3 car garage. Included in rent is lawn maintenance. There are 2 bedrooms on the main floor and the dual stair cases lead to the other 4 bedrooms. The huge master suite has a lot of natural light, a sitting area, and an en-suite bath with dual vanities, 2 walk in closets, and a garden tub. Downstairs includes formal living and dining area (with a butlers pantry), as well as the casual living and dining rooms that are open to the massive kitchen!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10302 Kristens Mare Drive have any available units?
10302 Kristens Mare Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10302 Kristens Mare Drive have?
Some of 10302 Kristens Mare Drive's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10302 Kristens Mare Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10302 Kristens Mare Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10302 Kristens Mare Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10302 Kristens Mare Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10302 Kristens Mare Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10302 Kristens Mare Drive offers parking.
Does 10302 Kristens Mare Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10302 Kristens Mare Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10302 Kristens Mare Drive have a pool?
No, 10302 Kristens Mare Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10302 Kristens Mare Drive have accessible units?
No, 10302 Kristens Mare Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10302 Kristens Mare Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10302 Kristens Mare Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
