10302 Kristens Mare Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful home in situated on a private, wooded lot with a 3 car garage. Included in rent is lawn maintenance. There are 2 bedrooms on the main floor and the dual stair cases lead to the other 4 bedrooms. The huge master suite has a lot of natural light, a sitting area, and an en-suite bath with dual vanities, 2 walk in closets, and a garden tub. Downstairs includes formal living and dining area (with a butlers pantry), as well as the casual living and dining rooms that are open to the massive kitchen!