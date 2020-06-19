Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10272 Alexander Martin Avenue
Last updated March 9 2020 at 6:31 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10272 Alexander Martin Avenue
10272 Alexander Martin Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
10272 Alexander Martin Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great three story unit in Ballantyne! Two bedroom two and a half bath with the potential of a third bedroom on the first floor. A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10272 Alexander Martin Avenue have any available units?
10272 Alexander Martin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10272 Alexander Martin Avenue have?
Some of 10272 Alexander Martin Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10272 Alexander Martin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10272 Alexander Martin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10272 Alexander Martin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10272 Alexander Martin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 10272 Alexander Martin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10272 Alexander Martin Avenue offers parking.
Does 10272 Alexander Martin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10272 Alexander Martin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10272 Alexander Martin Avenue have a pool?
No, 10272 Alexander Martin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10272 Alexander Martin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10272 Alexander Martin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10272 Alexander Martin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10272 Alexander Martin Avenue has units with dishwashers.
