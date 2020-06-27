All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated September 15 2019 at 11:23 AM

1027 Alston Hill Drive

1027 Alston Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1027 Alston Hill Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood East

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$1,000 Off Your First Full Month's Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,010 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Monday, October 14, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease ter

(RLNE5154235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1027 Alston Hill Drive have any available units?
1027 Alston Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1027 Alston Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1027 Alston Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1027 Alston Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1027 Alston Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1027 Alston Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1027 Alston Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 1027 Alston Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1027 Alston Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1027 Alston Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 1027 Alston Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1027 Alston Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 1027 Alston Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1027 Alston Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1027 Alston Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1027 Alston Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1027 Alston Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
